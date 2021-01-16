Vigo County health department says they aren't taking any more appointments for COVID-19 vacine

They told News 10 roughly 60 people a day receive their first dose of the Moderna vaccine.

The Vigo County health department said so far vaccinations have gone well.

Vigo county health officials said right now...They can't take anyone new.

People are continuing to get vaccinated for COVID-19.

As vaccines continue to roll out..

Many people are trying to get registered to be vaccinated.

But...they're having difficulty.

That's because the state hasn't sent more vaccines our way just yet.

Pk} health officals are warning us about what we need to continue to do to stop the spread of covid-19.

There's a new strain of the virus in indiana...and health officals want you to stay dilligent.

Health officials tell me this new starin is more contagious than the original.

They say they don't know yet if it's more severe or not.... because covid affects everyone differently.

But...they also tell me the vaccine will fight against this new strain.

However...health officials want you to know.... that you can't rely solely on the vaccine to help stop the spread.

"once you complete the two doses then you're okay to maybe feel a little more comfortable around people but when you're out in public you should still wear your mask."

Elder says we "need" to be dilligant in making sure we're following all health protocols.

Only that will help stop the spread of covid-19...and the new strain.

She also told me that all vaccinations are not taking new appointments right now in vigo county.

Elder tells me you should kep checking the state website for updates....and remain patient.

