Jackson Co. EMA gets $37,596 grant for new tech

Right now a big issue jackson count first responders face is lack of service and connectivity - especially in places where people may go hiking and run into trouble.

This slew of new tech will help bridge the gap and speed up disaster response.

Tigue- "we have a large management area and a lot of open lands around that where there's just no cell service and radio communication is difficult."

Eddie tigue is the captain of the scottsboro- jackson county rescue squad.

He explained that the lack of cell service in some areas makes it hard to communicate with their team and can slow down a rescue.

Tigue- "time is always what's important.

Find somebody, find them quickly and then get them out and get them help."

That's why the new technology the jackson county emergency management office is set to recieve is so important.

Its includes thermal imaging technology which will search for heat signatures.

Whitcomb- "whether you're getting close to somebody or somebody has at least been through there" joshua whitcomb, deputy director for the jackson county ema office, applied for the almost 40 thousand dollar grant.

He says it'll make the difference during search and rescue.

Whitcomb- "right now we don't really have that technology its kind of coordinated search efforts with yelling and hoping that individual can yell back."

Some of the technology upgrades will start right here in the jackson county ema office.

They'll install a new monitor system so they can watch and report what's happening.

They'll also improve their connectivity to make coordinating their response faster.

