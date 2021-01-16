Teachers feel pressure as schools weigh in-person classes

The CDC and Dr. Anthony Fauci say teachers should be prioritized for the coronavirus vaccine along with other essential workers.
But with states setting their own rules, many teachers don’t know when they will get their shot.
The Mississippi State Board of Education voted today to suspend three policies in regards to grading and assessments due to the..
