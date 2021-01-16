It’s Kindness Month at Delisle Elementary School

The students at Delisle Elementary are spreading kindness throughout the month of January with the help of their fourth grade Kindness Crew.

- kindness is a gift everyone can- afford to give.

The students at- delisle elementary are spreadin- kindness- throughtout the month of januar- with the help of their 4th- grade kindness crew.

News 25's- sabria reid has more.

- - nats:kindness crew jingle - - - the kindness crew at delisle- elementary is a selected group- of 4th grade students dedicated- to spreading- positivity throughout their - school community and- beyond.

- kate needham, 4th grader: - "kindness crew is that we get t- help others in random acts of - kindness throughout - - - - the month of january and- hopefully throughout the whole- year.

- the kindness crew is a new- addition at the school, having- been formed this school year.

- rebecca dodd, counselor:- "this year we wanted to include- students to help us to get thei- ideas and not just our- ideas and how we wanted to- celebrate, so we created the- kindness crew."

- "i think it help the kids to- take ownership of their school- and to inspire other kids to- - - want to be apart of that crew - maybe next year."

Sabria reid,- news 25:- "each morning during the mornin- news one of the 4th grades from- the kindness crew - reads which act of kindness the- entire school commits to for- that day."- - the kindness calendar is made u- of kind gestures- students can do throughout the- day.- once the act is completed - students are awarded with a - kindness bracelet.- earnest miller 4th grader:- "it's self motivated and makes - bright future for you and - everyone else."

- - - - jillian fisher, the gifted- teacher, reminds her students - they- have power to make a postite- impact on the world, no - matter your age.- jillian fisher,gifted teacher:- " i try to get them to- understand that it doesn't- matter if you're 5,6,7,8,9, 10- or 90 - - - - years old whatever age you are- you can have a kind heart and - you can do small acts - of kindness such as hold the- door for somebody, say thank- - - - you."

Kindness is contagious.

- earnest miller 4th grader:- "kindness growing around the- world that's why they're all- linked together."

- in pass christian, sabria reid,- - - -