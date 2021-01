Which Country Has Given The Most COVID-19 Vaccinations?

Which county has administered the most coronavirus vaccine injections?

More than 40 countries around the world have begun the vaccination process.

According to Business Insider, rich and middle-income countries have secured almost all the available vaccine supply.

According to data, the U.S. had administered roughly 1.94 million COVID-19 vaccine doses.

Following behind the U.S. is China, which has administered at least 1 million COVID-19 vaccine doses.