IRS Delays The Start Of Tax Season

The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) has announced that the start of tax season has been pushed back two weeks, to February 12.

According to Business Insider, Tax season usually opens at the end of January.

For those hoping to file taxes right away and get a refund, you'll have to wait a bit longer.

Experts point out that the deadline to file your taxes has not changed: According to the IRS, tax filing deadlines are still April 15.