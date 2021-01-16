League of Women Voters Minnesota sends letter to legislative leaders

North central iowa.

Tonight: the league of women voters, minnesota is sending a strong message to state leaders about lawmakers who have cast doubt over the validity of the 2020 presidential election.

The league advocates for voting rights and providing voter information.

Kimt news three's anthony monzon joins us live with more on the letter.

Anthony?

Well george... the league of women voters minnesota says it's time for truth and consequences when it comes to those legislators.

I'm going to read to you some portions of ?

"(this letter sent to leaders of both the state house and senate.

The league says it's concerned about the possibility of violence directed at government officials ahead of next wednesday's inauguration ... and the, quote, ongoing use of baseless claims of voter fraud as a reason for insurrectionis t behavior.

Again, the league goes on to call for leadership to require all state legislators, quote, tell the truth about the settled 2020 elections... require those who have, quote, incited lies and violence to issue a public message disavowing falsehoods about a stolen election... and, quote, seek consequences and accountability of legislators who have continued to violate their oath of office by spreading lies about the "this is not just a fib or a white lie about a policy idea.

These are active disinformation that are causing the destruction of the very heart of our country, and our political process."

And i asked harper what he would say to those who might see this as an attempt to censor free speech.

He responded by saying freedom of speech is not freedom from consequences..

And every minnesotan should be able to get behind holding our elected leaders accountable for their actions.

Live in rochester... anthony monzon...