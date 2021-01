Paying Taxes With A Credit Card?

Paying taxes with a credit card to earn a big sign-up bonus or reward points makes sense for some.

You can pay taxes with a credit card through third-party providers, not through the IRS website.

Some states, cities, and counties allow you to pay income and property taxes with a credit card as well.

Setting up a payment plan with the IRS is safer than using your credit card if funds are tight.