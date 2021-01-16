Ted Cruz To Attend Biden's Inauguration Despite Weeks Of "Voter Fraud" Claims

Republican Sen.

Ted Cruz of Texas plans to attend President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration.

This comes after weeks of elevating misinformation about the election results.

Cruz has faced immense backlash and increasing pressure to resign following his objection.

Biden has even criticized the Texas senator and said he should be defeated in 2024.

Since November, Cruz has sown doubts into the electoral process, says Business Insider.

Cruz's communications director, Lauren Blair Bianchi, also left her job in the wake of the siege.