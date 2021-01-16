FEMA To Build COVID Vaccine Centers Under Biden's Instruction

President-elect Joe Biden announced during a Friday speech that he has plans for FEMA.

He said he will instruct the Federal Emergency Management Agency to build facilities for COVID-19 vaccines.

These facilities will then distribute the vaccine to the American public, says Business Insider.

Biden said his administration will build 100 federally-funded community vaccination centers.

He plans to have this in motion by the end of his first month in office.

He also promised to set up mobile vaccination units for hard-hit and hard to reach communities.