IRS warns of more coronavirus scams

Is warning of what they say is a new wave of covid-19 scams. news 12's dorothy sherman explains what you need to look out for and how to react if you think you've come in contact with a scammer.

Since the first round of stimulus checks, the irs has seen more covid-19 scams and as they're sending out the second round of checks they're also sending out a message: beware of a new wave of coronavirus scams. assistant special agent in charge karen wingerd: "it could happen to anybody at anytime."

These are some common scams they're seeing and ones you should look out for.

Text messages about stimulus checks that ask for bank account information.

Deceptive, coronavirus- themed emails, letters and social media messages that are used to obtain personal information.

Assistant special agent in charge karen wingerd: "social security number, date of birth, address, all those pieces of information can be used for financial reasons."

They're also seeing sales of fake covid-related products.

Assistant special agent in charge karen wingerd: "hey, there's an at-home covid-19 test kit or there's cures or it could be vaccines or pills.

None of this exsists so that's likely going to be a scam."

Assistant special agent in charge karen wingerd tells me that these scams are happening all over and they're often targeting the elderly population.

Assistant special agent in charge karen wingerd: "the irs is not going to email you, they're not going to text you and they're not going to call you and say hey give me your bank account information.

That's a scammer looking to steal your money."

She urges folks to be alert and vigilant.

And if you think you may have come across a scam report it to the national center for disaster fraud and tips.tigta.gov.

In chattanooga, dorothy sherman, news 12 now.

The hamilton county health