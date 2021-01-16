North Texan Jenna Ryan Tells CBS 11 She Deserves Pardon After Arrest For Alleged Role In Capitol Riot

"I just want people to know I'm a normal person.
That I listen to my president who told me to go to the Capitol," Ryan told CBS 11.
Capitol Rioter Jenna Ryan Talks With CBS 11 Following Arrest
Frisco real estate broker Jenna Ryan now faces federal charges for her involvement in the U.S. Capitol riot. Katie Johnston..
The Department of Justice has begun filing charges against those who stormed the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday and among those groups..