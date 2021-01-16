Reactions to coronavirus vaccine

SPEEDING UP THE ROLL OUT OFTHE COVID VACCINE.

BUT AS MOREPEOPLE GET THE SHOT, THERE ARESTILL SOME OF YOU WHO ARE ONFENCE ABOUT IT.

HEALTHOFFICIALS ARE URGING PEOPLE TOTAKE IT, SAYING THE SIDEEFFECTS TYPICALLY ARENSERIOUS.

BUT AS WMAR-2 RAYSTRICKLAND EXPLAINS ABALTIMORE WOMAN HAD ADIFFERENT EXPERIENCE.Most people will tell you theside effects of the COVID-19vaccine werenrare cases like for DomniuqueBagley, it can leave youseverely ill and possibly inthe hospital.

Pfizer andModerna both say side effectsare expected after getting thevaccine 2:03“I was able towork that day“ which is whyShawn Hendricks wasnsurprised when she had a mildcase of nausea.

ShawnHendricks, University ofMaryland Medical Center3:24:2“Basically took sometums within about 30 minutesmy nausea was relieved” 7:21“Our biggest and only hoperight now is to be vaccinated.Health officials continue tostress that the vaccines aresafe and symptoms if you getany at all will be mild andgenerally wonDominque Bagley, hospitalizeafter receiving vaccine 2:33“my co-workers kept saying youlook sick you look ill” Butthat wasnDominique Bagley.

Who ended upin the hospital a week afterreceiving the first dose ofPfizerBagley, hospitalized afterreceiving vaccine 2:02“Mybody was aching, my calfs wereaching.

My two fingers on lyleft hand felt numbtingly” Bagley who works atan area nursing home, saysdoctors told her she had asevere reaction.

Her symptomswhich also included extremefatigue and vision troubleunlike symptoms reported byher co- workers 10:26”This isscary for me right now“ Dr.Amish Adalja, infectiousdisease expert from JohnsHopkins.

1:58“There are somethat are common including painat the injection site, muscleaches, body aches, fevers andheadaches.

Its very uncommonthat someone needs to behospiliatzied for thesereactions” Dr. Amisha Adalajais an infectious diseaseexpert from Johns Hopkins.

Hesays getting the vaccine isworth it, if it means endingthe pandemic.

2:49“in almostevery circumstance i can thinkof the benefits of the vaccineoutweighs the risks thatoccur” As for Bagley, she'sreocvering at home.

She toldme she doesnthe vaccine but said she hasdecided that she wonsecond dose Again, healthofficials say these vaccinesare safe and say when ittime to take it, you should.It could save your life,the life of someone you love.IT'S THE NEWS SOME RESTAURANTOWNERS DIDN'T WANT TO