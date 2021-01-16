Friday Night Hoops 1-15-21

Up from the same spot..

As the regular season continues to roll on..

We have four teams in the s-i- a-c with perfect conference records..

And two of them go head to head tonight.

The north huskies are ready to battle against reitz.

The panthers not only perfect in league play..

But perfect on the season as well.

1st quarter..

Owen dease with a slick no look pass to ethan higgs..

Panthers strike first..

But here comes north.

The huskies have the long ball going early..

First it's trace manzi making it rain from the corner..

Then moments later..

Classmate chandler moore pulls up from the same spot..

Huskies back in front.

But reitz can hit from deep as well.

Jadyn mchugh finding dease.

The senior stroking one down.

Reitz wins 75 - 70..

Panthers remain unbeaten.

We have another s-i-a-c showdown..

It is rivalry night as mater dei heads to memorial.

Close game in the 4th..

Memorial down by 5..

Connor agler hits from downtown to make it a 2 point game..

But mater dei responds quickly.

The wildcats push it up the floor as warren halbig gets the and 1 opportunity..

Mater dei in control.

Memorial trying to mount a come back..

Evan harding rises up from 15 feet..

Getting the friendly home roll..

The tigers cut the deficit to three..

But they could not get any closer.

Ryan taylor putting the game away as he drives on in.

Mater dei wins 58 - 54.

We also have a border battle tonight at the harrison showcase..

The warriors hosting mccracken county.

1st quarter..

Mustangs playing some tight defense... ian mccune gets the steal and the senior finishes at the other end..

Mustangs strike first.

Harrison answers off the inbounds play.

Terrence ringo getting great position underneath the hoop..

Home team back in front.

It's a close game throughout as mcune drives inside..

Spinning and pumping..

Then he gets the hoop and the harm..

Mustangs getting three the ole fashion way..

But harrison shows them how to do it beyond the arc.

Jahni summers is dangerous no matter where he is on the floor.

Harrison wins 52 - 47.

There is some girls basketball being played in the warrior showcase as well.

Harrison taking on reitz.

1st quarter..

Emma easley finds sydney hart..

Panthers on an 8 - 1 run.

Bosse looking for answers..

Daiyauna wright feeding jordan mackey..

The freshman hits from midrange..

But reitz was too much.

The panthers moving the ball around the arc until they find alyssa haynes..

She's not afriad to let it fly..

Reitz