'I am with TMC': Satabdi Roy after meeting Abhishek Banerjee

TMC MP from Birbhum Satabdi Roy said there was no question of her leaving the party.

Roy's statement came after a two-hour meeting with TMC's youth wing president and West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee's nephew Abhishek Banerjee.

Abhishek reached out to Roy as she voiced dissent against the leadership ahead of the assembly polls.

Actor-turned-politician, Roy is a leading face in Mamata Banerjee's cultural brigade.

Speculations started on Thursday over a post on Facebook page of Satabdi Roy fan club.

Roy had claimed that she was not being informed about party events in her constituency.

The 3-time MP had said she would inform the public on Saturday if she takes any 'decision'.