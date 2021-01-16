Feds: Wilmington man threatened to shoot 'enemy combatants' in Capitol insurrection

Forty-year-old Justin Stoll posted YouTube videos of himself outside the Capitol with other Trump supporters who had come to answer the lame duck president’s call: Fight the legitimate results of the 2020 presidential election that had selected Joe Biden for the nation’s highest office.
Capitol riot arrest: Feds say Wilmington man threatened to shoot 'enemy combatants'
FBI terrorism task force arrest follows complaints that man threatened to kill anyone who exposed his role in the Capitol riots...
