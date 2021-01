Las Vegas reacts to Biden’s $15 minimum wage proposal

PUSH TO RAISE THE MININUM WAGEUP TO "15 DOLLARS" AN HOUR---BECOMES REALITY.BUT SOME BUSINESS OWNERSFEAR...IT COULD TAKE A HUGE BITE OUTOF THEIR BOTTOMLINE.13 ACTION NEWS REPORTER ASTRIDMENDEZ JOINS US LIVE -- ANDASTRID YOU TALKED TO SEVERALPEOPLE TODAY WHO HAVE A WIDEVARIETY OF OPINIONS.DEPENDING ON THE PERSON'SCIRCUMSTANCES--- THE ANSWERSWERE ALL DIFFERENT.BUT THEY ALL AGREE--- WHATEVERHAPPENS--- IT WILL CHANGE THEIRFINANCES--- ONE WAY OR ANOTHER.A UNIFORM FEDERAL MINIMUM WAGEOF 15 DOLLARS PER HOUR IS NOLONGER A FAR FETCHED DREAM.WHILE IT MAY TAKE A WHILE TOMAKE THIS A REALITY, PEOPLEALREADY HAVE STRONG FEELINGSABOUT IT.WE NEED TO SUPPORT THOSE PEOPLEWHO ARE WORKING, WHO AREHARDWORKING PEOPLE AND IACTUALLY THINK THAT 15 DOLLARSMAY NOT BE ENOUGH IF THEY HAVEFAMILIES, AND I ACTUALLY THINKTHAT 15 DOLLARS MAY NOT BEENOUGH IF THEY HAVE FAMILIES,SO I'M IN SUPPORT OF THAT.DEFINITELY HERE IN LAS VEGAS ITWILL HAVE A HUGE IMPACT, MAYBEIS A GOOD THING, MAYBE IS A BADTHING, I'M NOT SURESOUNDS LIKE A GOOD THING ITWILL HELP A LOT OF PEOPLE WHOAREN'T MAKING THAT,TO PROVIDE A LIVING TO THEIRFAMILIES, BUT AT THE SAME TIMEI THINK IT COULD BE.A CON" BUT SOME SMALL BUSINESSOWNERS AND CONTRACTORS BELIEVEA HIKE IN THE MININUM WAGE WILLBRING MORE PAIN THAN GAIN FORTHEM."I OFFER 15 DOLLARS, 18 DOLLARSAN HOUR.I GOT ADS ON FACEBOOK,DIFFERENT PAGES, AND PEOPLEDON'T CALL, THEY JUST WANT TOLIVE OFF THE WELFARESOMETIMES." TODD CLORE OWNS"TODD'S UNIQUE DINING" AND SAYSTHERE A LOT OF QUESTIONS ABOUTHOW THIS WILL BE IMPLEMENTED,ESPECIALLY WHEN NEVADA ALREADYAPPROVED A MINIMUM WAGEINCREASE, TO 11 DOLLARS BY2024."WE GOT TWO MORE INCREASESCOMING AND THIS NATIONAL WILLOBVIOUSLY SUPER-SEED THAT, SO,NOW WE'RE LOOKING AT THREEADDITIONAL INCREASES." CLORESAYS THE CURRENT PANDEMICDOESN'T HELP EITHER.HE'S ALREADY FOLLOWING STATEGUIDELINES LIKE LIMITEDCAPACITY INSIDE HIS RESTAURANT."POST-PANDEMIC, YEAH, I DON'TSEE IT HAPPENING, WITHOUTLOSING ANOTHER BIG CHUNK OFRESTAURANT AND SMALLBUSINESSES, BUT PRE PANDEMIC ITWOULD HAVE BEEN A DEFINITECHALLENGE"THE FEDERAL MINIMUM WAGEPROPOSAL IS PART OF BIDEN'S$1.9 TRILLION COVID- RELIEFSTIMULUS PACKAGE.HE'S EXPECTED TO PRESENT THISTOCONGRESS, NEXT MONTH.A NEW LAWSUIT CLAIMS...CLARK COUNTY EMPLOYEES DIED ORGOT SICK -- BECAUSE