Equal work and equal pay.

*- and the equal work means equal pay... it's a foundational principal of workplace fairness..

So how did the city of rochester fare in it's latest pay equity report comparing the wages of men and women?

Well george... this report is required by the state of minnesota every three years.

If it doesn't pass two tests with a score of at least 80?

"* percent... rochester has to pay a fine every day until it comes into compliance.

So how did rochester fare?

Well the first test compares the pay of men and women performing similar work... the city's score was about 149?

"* percent... passing with flying colors.

Now, the second test evaluates how long it takes for men and women to reach the maximum possible pay for their position.

On this one, rochester scored about 82?

"*percent.

The combination f these results indicates the city is paying men and women equally for comparable work... but men are reaching their highest possible salary faster than women.

Director of human resources linda hillenbrand tells me negotiation is "that one particular test on the years to max or the range test, the only way to change that is, in our organization, is through the negotiation prcess.

So you either increase the range of years for one group or reduce it for another."

And if you're wondering how these results compare to the city's last equity evaluation... in 2018 rochester scored about 105% on that first pay compairson test... and just over 80% on the salary test.

