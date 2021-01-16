Shooting Struggles Continue for Lady 'Dons in Loss to Green Bay

???back at the gates center..

The purdue fort wayne women still looking for win number one on the season, hosting green bay tonight..???offense was a struggle for both teams tonight, particulary in the second quarter... patricia gallasov scoring on the give and go... plus the foul... phoenix down by two at that point..???little later... sydney levy with three of her game-high 16 points... that gives green bay the lead... ???mastodons went over five minutes without scoring... they're finally able to end the drought on this bucket by kendal muxlow...???'dons trailed by just three at the half... but green bay goes on to win