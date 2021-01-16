Parents hold Let Them Play Rally in front of Enterprise High School

Across the state, parents and athlete rallied together, urging health and school leaders to let their kids get back to playing high school sports.

Earlier we showed you the protest in chico..

Now we go live to action news now reporter ana torrea at enterprise high in redding... ana what's it looking like there?

The rally here at enterprise high school is just one of many happening across california.

And this rally started about 30 minutes ago.

I spoke with mark van denend-- who organized a "let them play" rally here in front of enterprise high school.

Van denend tell action news now, this rally is not about protesting the health protcols that are in place their goal is to show support for the kids and to get them back into sports.

Kids are powerless in the midst of what adults decide to do and not do.

So we wanted to come out and say we support our kids.

We think that getting them back to sports is going to help them enterprise high school says, they have been aware of this rally for awhile.

The high school also says, this is no* a school or district sanctioned evet.

But school administrators did tell me, they plan to be out here-- in case any parents might have questions for them.

Reporting live in redding, ana torrea, action news now coverage you can count on.

Another let them play rally is also talking place at foothill