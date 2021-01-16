eastern greene clay city

In the victory.... at the eel dome....clay city hosted eastern greene.... t-birds senior sam rees drives in traffic and throws up the acrobatic shot and draws the foul....he went for 16...... levi adams with a nice looking three for clay city and he gets knocked down....no foul ref???come on help the young man out.... adams for three worked so well for clay city once they said why not try it again.....adams was feeling it early..... eastern greene turns up the defense...rees the block...t-birds out and running and bryson creager finishing with the mini slam....way to get up bryson......he went for 28 points... eastern greene