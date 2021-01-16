FBI questions dozens in Capitol police killing: NYT

The FBI is questioning dozens of people in the killing of Brian Sicknick, a police officer who died a day after physically engaging with a mob of supporters of President Donald Trump who stormed the U.S. Capitol last week, and other assaults on law enforcement, the New York Times reported on Friday.

Sicknick was the fifth person to die in the wake of the attack by supporters of President Donald Trump.

Trump had summoned supporters to Washington for a rally and urged them to "fight" as Congress certified his loss in November's presidential election.

The FBI is assisting the Washington Metropolian Police in investigating Sicknick's death as a homicide.

His father told Reuters last week Sicknick was pepper-sprayed and hit in the head as rioters overpowered Capitol police.

Ambulance crews resuscitated him twice as he was rushed to a nearby Washington hospital, but Sicknick died the following day.

The other deaths related to the Capitol attack included some of the rioters themselves.

According to the New York Times, a FBI memo detailing the investigation into Sicknick's killing also said fourteen other Capitol Police officers were injured in the riot.

The FBI did not immediately respond to a request for comment.