‘Not only Indians…’: PM Modi on India helping other countries amid Covid-19

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that India has helped other countries amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“India helped its citizens stuck in China during initial days of coronavirus,” PM Modi said.

“Not only Indians but we also repatriated citizens of other countries,” he added.

PM Modi spoke about the Vande Bharat mission launched by India to repatriate its citizens.

The prime minister was speaking during the launch event of the vaccination drive for India.

PM Modi launched the vaccination drive virtually.

Watch the full video for more details.