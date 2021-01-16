Watch: AIIMS Director Randeep Guleria gets COVID-19 vaccine shot
The director of AIIMS Dr. Randeep Guleria got COVID-19 vaccine shot in Delhi on Jan 16 in presence of Union Minister Harsh Vardhan.

NITI Aayog's member Dr VK Paul also took the vaccine jab.

The mega COVID-19 vaccination drive began in India today.