Watch: AIIMS Director Randeep Guleria gets COVID-19 vaccine shot

The director of AIIMS Dr. Randeep Guleria got COVID-19 vaccine shot in Delhi on Jan 16 in presence of Union Minister Harsh Vardhan.
NITI Aayog's member Dr VK Paul also took the vaccine jab.
The mega COVID-19 vaccination drive began in India today.
