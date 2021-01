Watch: PM Modi launches nation-wide COVID-19 vaccination drive

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched nation-wide vaccination drive against COVID-19 on January 16 via video-conferencing.

In the first phase, government and private sector healthcare workers including Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS) workers, will receive the vaccine.

The Centre has planned to vaccinate around 3 lakh healthcare workers at 2,934 session sites on the first day of the inoculation drive.