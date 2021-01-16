Vaccine will work as 'sanjeevani' in fight against COVID-19: Harsh Vardhan

After Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched nation-wide vaccination drive against COVID-19 on January 16 via video conferencing.

Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan on Saturday said the vaccine will work as 'sanjeevani' in the fight against COVID-19.

He said, "I am very happy and satisfied today.

We have been fighting against COVID-19 in PM's leadership for the last one year.

This vaccine will work as 'sanjeevani' in the fight against COVID-19, which has entered the final stage." Vardhan also showed a dose of COVAXIN developed by Bharat Biotech at AIIMS, Delhi as the first phase of vaccination begins across the country.