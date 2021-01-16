'Janta curfew, lockdown…': PM Modi recalls India's early steps to tackle Covid

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday launched India's COVID-19 vaccination drive and asserted that the made-in-India vaccines being rolled out will ensure a "decisive victory" for the country over the coronavirus pandemic.

PM recalled India’s early steps to tackle the pandemic.

PM Modi talked about how India implemented Janta curfew to control the virus spread and imposed a lockdown amid Covid-19 pandemic.

This will be the world's largest vaccination programme covering the entire length and breadth of the country.

According to the government, the shots will be offered first to an estimated one crore healthcare workers, and around two crore frontline workers, and then to persons above 50 years of age, followed by persons younger than 50 years of age with associated comorbidities.

