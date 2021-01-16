Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched India’s Covid-19 vaccination drive | Oneindia News

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday launched India’s Covid-19 vaccination drive, the world’s largest inoculation exercise against the novel coronavirus.

WhatsApp has delayed the introduction of a new privacy policy announced earlier this month after confusion and user backlash.

As a team of WHO experts are visiting Wuhan in China to probe the origins of Covid-19, the World Health Organisation has said the world may never find “patient zero”.

This and more news 2 PM.

