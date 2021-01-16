Ind vs Aus 4th Test: 'Don't see any reason why we can't bat well,' assures Rohit Sharma

Australia had set up a total of 369 on the second day of the fourth test match against India in Brisbane.

Heavy thundershowers prevented the play to advance in the post tea session; India ended Day 2 with 62 runs on board and loss of 2 wickets.

During the post-match press conference, Indian cricketer Rohit Sharma assured that there is no reason why India cannot bat well on Day 03 and get to the score of the first innings.

Sharma further said that the team is focused on taking challenges one at a time.

Rohit Sharma said, "Two of the most experienced players are still out there, and the pitch is good so I don't see any reason why we can't get to that score of first inning.

But having said that I think for us what is important is just to focus on what is there in front of us rather than thinking too far ahead.

It's a big score that Australians have got, but we have to take it session by session.

So I don't see any reason why we can't bat well on Day 03.