Those are my shots, will keep playing them: Rohit Sharma on his dismissal

Australian bowlers put India on backfoot as they have removed both the Indian openers on Day 2 of fourth test at Brisbane.

Both Shubham Gill and Rohit Sharma lost their wickets as India closed at 62/2 after thundershowers prevented the play to advance on the second day.

On his shot selection, which got him dismissed, Rohit Sharma said that those are his shots and he will keep playing them.

Sharma further said that his focus is to be on top of the bowlers once he is on the field.

"It's not coming out of nowhere, it's a shot that I play and I have played it very well in the past.

So it is something I really back myself to do all the time.

That's the kind of role I play in this team.

And yes when it gets like that, it looks bad but that is something I don't look too much into.

My focus has always been to make sure once I am in I want to make it count and make it big.

But having said that there is a process I would like to follow and the process is to make sure that once I am in I am on top of the bowlers.

It was unfortunate dismissal but as I said those are my shots and I will keep playing them," said Rohit Sharma during the post match press conference.