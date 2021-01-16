Vice President-Elect Harris Invites Oakland Restaurateur to Inauguration

Derreck Johnson, founder of the Home of Chicken & Waffles restaurant in Oakland, is packing his bags for a trip to Washington D.C.
He grew up with Vice President-elect Kamala Harris.
Juliette Goodrich reports.
(1-15-21)
Derreck Johnson, founder of the Home of Chicken & Waffles restaurant in Oakland, is packing his bags for a trip to Washington D.C.
He grew up with Vice President-elect Kamala Harris.
Juliette Goodrich reports.
(1-15-21)
Hosted by Jane Pauley, who sits down for a two-part interview with Vice President-Elect Kamala Harris and her husband, Douglas..
John Legend and More Celebs
Join Biden's Inauguration .
'Celebrating America,' a prime-time special airing on Jan. 20 in..