Vice President-Elect Harris Invites Oakland Restaurateur to Inauguration
Derreck Johnson, founder of the Home of Chicken & Waffles restaurant in Oakland, is packing his bags for a trip to Washington D.C.

He grew up with Vice President-elect Kamala Harris.

Juliette Goodrich reports.

(1-15-21)