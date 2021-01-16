Vaccines approved only after testing: G Kishan Reddy confident of efficacy

Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy inaugurated vaccination drive at Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad on January 16.

On the rumours around the efficacy of the vaccine, G Kishan Reddy said that medicines tested in other countries are considered good but when our scientists toil and develop made in India medicines, people view it like that.

He further assured that vaccines have been approved only after testing."I request people to not say such things.

I request not to discuss things like this.

Vaccines have been approved only after testing.

I say this confidently that the vaccines will benefit everyone," said MoS Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy.