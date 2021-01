UK has one of most robust Covid travel rules, minister says

Aviation Minister Robert Courts says the UK has "always had one of the most robust" travel measures across the world throughout the Covid pandemic.

His comments follow an announcement the country is to close all travel corridors from Monday over growing concerns of rising infections, and the risks of new strains.

Report by Alibhaiz.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn