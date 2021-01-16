'Feeling absolutely fine': 28-yr-old female doctor after taking vaccine in Kolkata

COVID vaccination drive commenced across India on January 16.

First vaccination shot of the COVID vaccine in Kolkata Medical College was given to a lady health care worker, Dr. Priyanka Maitra Karwk.

She urged people to come forward and take the vaccine.

Priyanka Maitra Karwk said, "I am feeling absolutely fine after receiving the vaccine shot.

The process is also not painful; it is like any other vaccine.

I will take another dose after 28 days.

Things look good right now.

The minimum risk associated with any vaccine, is associated with this one too, we have to take little bit risk as the disease itself is so profound and deadly.

I'd urge people to come up and take the vaccine."