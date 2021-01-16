Guitar Center closing Fort Wayne store Jan. 30, plans to upgrade and relocate within city

Guitar Center, the world’s largest music instrument retailer announced Friday the closure of its retail location in Fort Wayne, due to the expiration of its lease, along with plans to explore the relocation and upgrade of the store.

