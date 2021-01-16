First feeling, side-effects, doubts: Vaccinated doctors share experience

On Day 1 of India's Covid-19 vaccination, two doctors who took the shots shared their experience.

Dr Atul Peters and Anil Dhar of Max hospital were given Bharat Biotech's Covaxin and SII-made Covishield jabs respectively.

Both didn't experience any side-effects and said that doubts regarding the inoculants are unfounded.

Dr Suranjit Chatterjee of Apollo hospital, who is set to receive a shot soon, also weighed in on the controversy regarding Covaxin and its third phase trials.

Watch the full video for more.