Covid vaccine: When will common people get access? Doctors answer

With India vaccinating over 1.65 lakh people on Day 1 of the world's largest immunisation drive, doctors spoke on when the jabs would be available to the general public.

Dr Atul Peters of Max hospital said that he wouldn't be surprised if vaccinations for general populace started in 2-3 months.

Dr Suranjit Chatterjee of Apollo hospital disagreed, saying that it might take a few months before common people get access to vaccines.

He added that other factors like role of the private sector would also play a role.

