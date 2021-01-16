Vectren Warns of Utility Shut-Off Phone Scam

Costs there's a new phone scam in town -- center point energy - which owns vectren is warning customers of robocalls claiming to be from the utility company.

The calls threaten to cut off power*if you don't pay up*and one local vectren customer says -- she almost fell for it.

The caller told her --- she hadn't paid her bill in three months -- and that her service would be shut off in 20 minutes*if she didn't pay 5- hundred dollars.

When she checked her online account*however -- and told the scammer he was incorrect -- the scammer got angry -- trying to intimidate her into paying -- "i was on fire at that point so i had the vectren website pulled up so i called the customer service number and the lady who answered, i was telling her all the stuff that happened she said 'ma'am, ma'am, calm down, i've looked up your account and your account is paid in full' she said 'this is the fifth call like this i've had today' she said 'this is a scam' and she started telling me about it and she said they had 200 people get those calls since christmas."

If you get this call -- hang up and call center point energy or check your online vectren account to verify your account status.

Don give personal or financial information --- if you don know the caller and can verify the legitimacy of their request.

And if you believe youe been victimized by this scam and sent money to a scammer -- contact your bank as soon as possible and consider placing a freeze