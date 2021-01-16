India one of the biggest start-up ecosystems in world, claims PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed 'Prarambh: Startup India International Summit' on January 16.

PM Modi interacted with the start-ups during the address.

PM Modi said that India is one of the biggest start-up ecosystems in the world, and country's start-ups are changing the demographic character of business.

He further informed that over 41,000 start-ups are currently engaged in work.

"India is one of the biggest start-up ecosystems in the world.

More than 41,000 start-ups including nearly 5,700 start-ups in IT sector, 3,600 in the health sector and 1,700 start-ups in agriculture are engaged in work.

These start-ups are changing the demographic character of business.

Earlier, on hearing about a start-up people used to ask 'why don't you do a job?'.

But now people say why not create a start up instead of doing a job," said PM Modi during his virtual address.