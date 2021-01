'Fresh infection wave in China, Europe...': Doctors on Covid vaccine doubts

Even as India launched its Covid-19 immunisation drive on January 16, some sections continue to raise doubts.

Dr Anil Dhar and Dr Atul Peters of Max hospital, and Dr Suranjit Chatterjee of Apollo hospital countered these doubts by citing fresh surges in China and Europe.

They said that India's economy and health infrastructure would struggle even more in case of another wave, and so people should get vaccinated as and when possible.

