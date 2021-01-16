Thousands of migrants traveling north to U.S.

Small skirmishes broke out between Honduran security forces and migrants trying to cross the border into Guatemala on Friday night, with Guatemalan officials estimating around 6,500 people to be heading north to the United States.

Countries in Central America have ramped up their border controls.

As thousands of migrants from Honduras and Guatemala are heading to the U.S. for a new life.

The region is reeling from a growing hunger crisis after hurricanes hit, as well as violence and lockdown measures that disrupted the job markets.

On Friday (January 15), the first migrant caravan of the year departed Honduras.

Small skirmishes broke out between Honduran security forces and migrants at the border with Guatemala as night fell.

But groups of Hondurans continued to trickle past the border, even as Guatemalan military detained hundreds of migrants, including many families with young children.

Guatemalan officials estimate around 6,500 people to be heading north to the U.S. Dora Sanchez is one of them: "We just want a chance to work.

We are defeated, we have nothing, we are left on the streets, we lost everything.

Here most of us all (in the caravan) have nothing, not even a blanket to tuck into." Guatemala declared emergency powers in seven border provinces on Thursday, citing pandemic concerns.

Mexico also deployed soldiers and riot police to its border with Guatemala on Friday.

The exodus comes less than a week before the inauguration of U.S. President-elect Joe Biden, who has promised a more humane approach to migration.