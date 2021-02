Watch: Jallikattu event in Madurai enthralls spectators

Several people witnessed Jallikattu event in Madurai on January 16.

Hundreds of bull tamers participated in the event.

Participants showed their skills with their attempts to tame the bulls.

Jallikattu is a bull-taming sport that has traditionally been part of Pongal festival.

The festival is a celebration of nature, and thanksgiving for a bountiful harvest, of which cattle-worship is a part.