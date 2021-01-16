FBI To Capitol Rioters: We Know Who You Are And We're Coming To Find You

Following the violent attack on the US Capitol, federal officials launched the most extensive counterterrorism probe since September 11, 2001.

Meanwhile, the heads of the Justice Department and the Department of Homeland Security--and the President himself--have remained essentially silent.

But according to CNN, the Federal Bureau of Investigation means business.

And FBI Director Christopher Wray doesn't mind saying so.

Wray says the agency is monitoring 'extensive' online chatter about future protests and warned the men and women who wreaked havoc on the Capitol.

We know who you are, if you're out there and FBI agents are coming to find you.

Christopher Wray Director, Federal Bureau of Investigation The insurrection was fueled by President Donald Trump's lies about his definitive election loss.

It also exposed the reach of baseless conspiracy theories that have radicalized Americans to the point that they laid siege to their own Capitol.