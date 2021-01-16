[NFA] U.S. President-elect Joe Biden on Friday said he would order increased production of syringes and other supplies to ramp up vaccinations against COVID-19 and improve upon the Trump administration rollout that he called a "dismal failure." Colette Luke has more.
Biden lays out plan to get America vaccinated
Credit: Reuters StudioDuration: 02:43s 0 shares 1 views
