Donald Trump Jr. Passed On Running For Wyoming Senate Seat

Donald Trump Jr. had considered running for an open Senate seat in Wyoming last year--but decided against it.

Instead, Business Insider reports the eldest son of President Donald Trump and girlfriend Kimberly Guilfoyle are looking at real estate in Florida.

The eldest son of President Donald Trump has sparred with Rep.

Liz Cheney (R-WY) over his father's foreign policy agenda in the past.

But while Wyoming strongly leans Republican, he lacked roots in the Western state, which is also the least populated state in the US.

White House advisor Ivanka Trump is thought of as a potential Republican challenger to GOP Sen.

Marco Rubio of Florida in 2022.

Ivanka Trump and husband Jared Kushner are also house-hunting in Florida, where her father and stepmother plan to relocate shortly.