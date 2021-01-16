Pentagon Ups National Guards Numbers To 25,000--And They'll Be Armed

The Pentagon has upped the number of National Guard members it wants present at President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration by 4,000.

CNN reports the Pentagon on Friday authorized up to 25,000 National Guard members, marking an increase from the 21,000 troops authorized a day earlier.

Law enforcement in Washington, DC, and around the country is bracing for more extremist violence after the deadly insurrection at the Capitol last week.

The DOD announced Tuesday that Guardsmen and women will be armed.

Law enforcement is monitoring phones and other communications in an all-out effort to track individuals to ensure they do not travel to Washington.