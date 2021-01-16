Evangelist Franklin Graham Slams GOP For Betraying Trump

Controversial evangelist Franklin Graham has compared Republicans who voted for Trump's impeachment to Judas.

Graham too to Facebook and compared the 10 Republicans who voted for Trump's impeachment to Judas Iscariot.

Judas was the notorious apostle who betrayed Jesus after being paid 30 pieces of silver.

It came the day after the House of Representatives voted 232-197 to impeach Trump for his role in inciting the Capitol riot last week.

Trump is now the first President in history to be impeached twice.