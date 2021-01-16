Nestle Issues Massive Hot Pocket Recall

Nestlé Prepared Foods recalled over 760,000 Hot Pocket that might contain bits of glass and plastic.

Four people complained to Nestlé of "extraneous material" in their Hot Pockets.

The frozen, not-ready-to-eat products were shipped nationwide in November 2020.

Business Insider reports they were produced from Nov.

13 through Nov.

16.

They have lot codes of 0318544624, 0319544614, 0320544614 and 0321544614.

They have a a "best before" date of February 2022.

He boxes also have the establishment number "EST.

7721A" inside the USDA mark of inspection.