West Palm Beach VA Medical Center offers COVID-19 vaccine to veterans, who are front line workers

In addition to veterans over the age of 75, this weekend and Monday, they are targeting front line essential workers, who are also veterans and receive care at the VA.

HAVE AMPLE SUPPLY OF THECOVID-19 VACCINE.

SO THEY ARETRYING TO REACH VETERANS INOUR AREA, WHO ARE ALSOESSENTIAL WORKERS, INCLUDINGTEACHERS AND GROCERY STOWORKERS.

WPTV NEWSCHANNEFIVEDARNELL: 1:03:30 IHERE SINCE 6:15 THIS MORNINGISRAEL GONZALEZ/ TEACHER, RPBHS 1:00:33 IT WAS EXCITING, ITWAS NERVE WRACKING, IT WAS ALONG WAIT, BUT IT WAS AMAZING.A LONG LINE MADE UP OFVETERANS.

SATURDAY ITVETERANS AGED 75 AND OLDER ANDVETERANS OF ALL AGES WHO AREALSO ESSENTIAL FRONT LINEWORKERS.

LINING UP AT THE WESTPALM BEACH V-A MEDICAL CENTEFOR THE COVID-19 VACCINE.JULIA SPENCE/ASSISTANTDIRECTOR, WPB VA MEDICALCENTER 50:50 OUR GOAL IS TOREACH OVER 1,000 VACCINES ADAY.

OUR GOAL IS REALLY TODELIVER THESE VACCINES ASQUICKLY AS POSSIBLE.

FOR ROYALPALM BEACH HIGH SCHOOL SCIENCETEACHER ISRAEL GONZALEZ, AVETERAN, HIS VACCINE CAME MUEARLIER THAN EXPECTED.

1:01:17WHEN YOU HEAR THE WORDESSENTIAL WORKER, YOU HEAR OFFIREFIGHTERS POLICE OFFICERS,BUT WE AS TEACHERS WE AREESSENTIAL WORKERS.

OUR KIDSDEPEND ON US.

ACCORDING TO THEV-A HOSPITAL, IN ADDITION TOVETERANS OVER THE AGE OF 75,THIS WEEKEND AND MONDAY, THEYARE TARGETING FRONT LINEESSENTIAL WORKERS, WHO AREALSO VETERANS AND RECEIVE CAREAT THE V-A.

THAT INCLUDES FIREFIGHTERS, POLICE ANDCORRECTIONS OFFICERS, FOOD ANDAGRICULTURAL WORKERS, POSTAL,MANUFACTURING, PUBLIC TRANSITAND GROCERY STORE WORKERS.

NOTTO MENTIONDAYCARE STAFF.

VETERANS WHOARE NOT ENROLLED MUST MEETELIGIBILITY CRITERIA WHICHINCLUDES*INCOMEQUALIFICATIONS.

AMBER THOMAS,CHIEF NURSE OF OPERATIONS WPBVA MEDICAL CENTER 54:57 WE SAWTHE LINES THIS MORNING AND ICALLED MULTIPLE NURSES, THEYARE ALL ON THEIR WAY.

DARNELLWILLIAMS, AN AIRFORCE VETERANAND BEHAVIORAL TECH WHO WORKSIN SCHOOLS SAYS ITEMOTIONAL DAY.

1:03:39CAMARADERIE, BEING A VETERANAND WE WERE ALL TALKINGKEEPING EACH OTHER UPLIFTEDAND TELLING STORIES LAUGHING,BUT ITEMOTIONAL DAY FOR VETERANS AHEALTHCARE WORKERS ALIKE&.55:19 OUR VETERANS AREEXCITED, THEYABOUT THE NEEDLE AT ALL.

THEYARE LIKE PLEASE, PLEASE GIVEME A SHOT.

I NEVER HAVE SEENSUCH POSITIVITY IN ANY ACTIONITORY: 59:08 IF YOU AREINTERESTED IN TRYING TO GETTHIS VACCINE AND MEET THEELIGIBILITY REQUIREMENTS,ADMINISTRATORS SAY YOUR BESTBET IS TO SHOW UP HERE AT THEVA HOSPITAL TOMORROW.

THEHOURS AT 7 AM UNTIL 3 PM.

