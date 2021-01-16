New Yorkers Still Struggling To Get COVID Vaccine Appointments Even As More Sites Open

Even though more sites for COVID vaccines are opening across New York City, it's still challenging to get a shot.
New Yorkers are raising concerns about confusing websites and vanishing appointments; CBS2's Dave Carlin reports.
Thousands of people were left out in the COVID cold because their appointments for shots at Mount Sinai Hospital were suddenly..
Gov. Cuomo says all regions outside of New York state have administered more than 80% of their vaccine doses.